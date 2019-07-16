Take the pledge to vote

Opening Today, RTR Flyover to Ease Commute to IGI Airport From South Delhi, Noida

The newly constructed 2.7 km flyover branches out of Munirka flyover and ends before Army Research and Referral Hospital near Subroto Park close to National Highway-8.

PTI

Updated:July 16, 2019, 8:41 AM IST
Rao Tula Ram flyover (Image: Twitter/@ians_india)
New Delhi: Commuting towards IGI airport from south Delhi and Noida will be much easier from Tuesday as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to inaugurate the Rao Tula Ram (RTR) flyover tomorrow.

The newly constructed 2.7 km flyover branches out of Munirka flyover and ends before Army Research and Referral Hospital near Subroto Park close to National Highway-8.

The construction of the elevated road was started in November 2014. It was to be completed by November 2016, but missed several deadlines.

"On Tuesday, the chief minister is scheduled to inaugurate the Rao Tula Ram flyover which has been built by the Public Works Department (PWD)," a senior Delhi government official.

The official said that once the three-lane elevated road gets opened for public, the motorists from south Delhi areas like Munirka, Hauz Khas, Greater Kailash and Noida will be able to ditch the already clogged Outer Ring Road to reach the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

According to the PWD, a safety audit of the flyover was completed last week. Officials in PWD said that they had sent a file to the Chief Minister Office (CMO) earlier this month regarding to the inauguration of newly-constructed flyover.

Last week, the CMO had told PWD that the chief minister would inaugurate the RTR flyover on July 16.

It has been built at a cost of around Rs 310 crore due to the repeated delays to the project for several reasons.

