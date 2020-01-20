Lucknow: One of the top tourists' destination in Lucknow, the iconic Husainabad Clock Tower has been etched in most residents' memories, only to be remembered when outstation guests call in. But since past four days, the area has been bustling again. This time it's not scores of travellers but hundreds of residents, who have turned the tower into a symbol of unity.

An 18-year-old student was spotted distributing biscuit packets, while others were running around giving tea and blankets to help fight cold. This crowd, comprising women and children, have gathered near the historic building to protest the amended Citizenship law and the proposed National Register of Citizens.

The agitation that started on Friday evening with a handful of people, swelled to thousands by Monday.

"Help is pouring in from all the sides and that is boosting the morale of the protesters, who are turning up with their children in this cold weather. The protest is going strong and now people from all the communities are coming forward to help the women sitting on the protest," Naish Hasan, a demonstrator, said.

Every morning, people arrive at the site with whatever help they can extend — from water to fruits and an offer for monetary aide. However, to humbly refuse donations, a protester has put up a banner, saying 'no cash, no Paytm'.

"If someone wants to help us in our protest, they are being asked to send food items, water and other essentials. We have strictly told them not to give any money in any form to anyone," said a young woman while making seating arrangements for the protesters who kept pouring in on Monday afternoon.

And it's not just food supplies and blankets, but keeping in mind the elderly people who are turning out for the protest, medicines have also been brought in for emergency. A protester and a student were seen holding a box of medicines, ranging from headache, blood pressure and diabetes, as they went around asking if anyone needed any kind of medical help.

The toilets near the protest site were allegedly locked by the administration in order to "dissuade protesters". However, soon the nearby houses and a few shops opened their bathrooms for the protesters.

"We came to know that public toilets were locked up deliberately after which many residents and some of the shops nearby asked the protesters to use their washrooms if they needed," said one of the shopkeepers in Husainabad.

Two days ago, pictures and video of police personnel went viral while they were confiscating blankets and food items from people at the protest site, following which Lucknow Police issued a clarification.

"A few organisations were distributing blankets near the protest spot, which attracted people who were not even a part of the protest. Police removed the people who were distributing blankets along with the blankets. Kindly don't spread any rumours," UP said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, student leader Pooja Shukla, who is also a member of Samajwadi Party youth wing and has been protesting since Friday, said, "We are sitting here since four days but the government seems not bothered by the women and the problems they have been facing. I have come to know that Union Minister Amit Shah is coming to Lucknow tomorrow for a rally in favour of CAA. I would like to invite him here at Ghanta Ghar so that he may come here and address our concerns and issues as well."

