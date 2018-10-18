Operation All Out: 154 Vehicles Seized, 520 Fined in 3 hours in Ghaziabad

: As part of a special drive against those flouting traffic laws, the Ghaziabad Police fined 520 vehicles and seized another 154, officials said on Thursday.According to senior superintendent of police Vaibhav Krishna, the second phase of 'Operation All Out' was launched on Wednesday for three hours between 8 to 11 pm.Two wheelers were targeted in particular, keeping in view the incidents of chain and mobile snatching by bike-borne robbers, he said.A total of 154 vehicles were seized, while 520 cars were fined, the police official said adding, that the total fine collected was Rs 34,450.In addition, 12 suspects were arrested and three stolen bikes, Rs 15,000 in cash, 5 kg of psycho tropical substance and a dozen cartons of smuggled liquor were recovered from them, he added.The entire police force and officials of the district except the clerical staff and sentries were deputed during the special drive, Krishna said.