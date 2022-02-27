'Operation Ganga': Fourth Evacuation Flight Carrying 198 Indians Leaves for Delhi from Bucharest

A fourth evacuation flight carrying 198 Indians from Romanian capital Bucharest left for India on Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said. Following the closure of Ukranian airspace, India is facilitating evacuation of stranded Indians from Ukraine through its land border crossings with Romania, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia.

The first evacuation flight carrying 219 Indians from Bucharest landed in Mumbai on Saturday evening. The second flight with 250 nationals arrived in Delhi in the early hours of Sunday. The third Air India flight with around 240 Indians has also left for Delhi from Hungarian capital Budapest. India has named the evacuation mission as ‘Operation Ganga’.

“Fourth #OperationGanga flight is wheels up from Bucharest. 198 Indian nationals are coming back to Delhi," Jaishankar tweeted. In an earlier tweet, he said: “Third flight of #OperationGanga with 240 Indian nationals has taken off from Budapest for Delhi."

