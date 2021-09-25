Indian Railways Extends Trips of Special Trains Connecting Punjab, Rajasthan and Himachal; See Full List Here

With novel coronavirus cases on the decline in the country, people locked inside their houses for more than one-and-a-half years are now planning to celebrate the upcoming festivals with their friends and families. People, across the country, are making bookings for their travels to avoid last-minute confusion and rush. Indian Railways, seeing the rising demand for tickets, had announced a few more special trains connecting Punjab, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh.

A senior officer of the Indian Railways said, “We are going to operate three pairs of special trains during the festive season seeing to the demand and convenience of the people.”

The officer added that the Indian Railways, with the announcement of lockdown last year in March, had stopped its passenger trains operations to break the Coronavirus chains.

“Special trains were started by the Indian Railways with the unlocking but strict Covid-19 guidelines are being followed. As passenger demands are increasing and to curb Coronavirus from spreading, Indian Railways is launching operations of new pairs of special trains to prevent the outbreak of Coronavirus,” added the Indian Railways official.

The officer further said that if required, the operation period of the current special trains operating in various regions across the country could be extended.

Special trains during the festive season

09611/09612, Ajmer-Amritsar-Ajmer bi-weekly special train operations are being extended from Ajmer till November 27, 2021, and from Amritsar till June 30, 2022.

09613/09614, Ajmer-Amritsar-Ajmer bi-weekly special service is being extended from Ajmer till June 29, 2022, and from Amritsar till November 28, 2021.

09717/09718, Jaipur-Daulatpur Chowk-Jaipur Pratinidhi special service is being extended from Jaipur till June 30, 2022, and from Daulatpur Chowk till July 01, 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here