'Operation Parivartan': 2 Lakh Kilograms Processed Cannabis Seized by Police in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh Police has initiated ‘Operation Parivartan’, a special operation undertaken to eliminate the cultivation of cannabis. Such an initiative was never been taken up before and it helps the state to fight against the drugs menace. This operation was led by the Andhra Pradesh Police with the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) in Visakhapatnam.

Around 2 lakh kilograms of processed cannabis was seized while it was being shipped out post-harvest. The seized cannabis will be destroyed in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

From November 2021 to February 2022, the Andhra Pradesh Police have deforested cannabis plants spread across 8,500 acres, before the harvest season.

The police have devised the operation, with a two-pronged strategy. While the primary goal was to find and destroy cannabis crops, the operation also aimed to educate indigenous communities participating in the production. The operation included revenue, tribal welfare, agriculture, and ITDA.

