Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
1-min read

'Operation Shield' Helped Check Coronavirus Infection in 5 Zones, Says Delhi Govt

According to an official, the containment zone in Kishan Kunj Extension in East Delhi has also not reported any new case since the area was marked red zone on April 7. But test reports of 12 people from the locality are awaited.

IANS

Updated:April 16, 2020, 11:12 PM IST
'Operation Shield' Helped Check Coronavirus Infection in 5 Zones, Says Delhi Govt
A policeman wearing a protective mask santises his baton in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak, in Delhi. (Image: REUTERS)

New Delhi: The Delhi government here on Thursday claimed that due to the 'Operation Shield', no new coronavirus cases had been reported from the containment zones in the Vasundhara Enclave, Mayur Vihar and Khichripur.

According to an official, the containment zone in Kishan Kunj Extension in East Delhi has also not reported any new case since the area was marked red zone on April 7. But test reports of 12 people from the locality are awaited.

While the three streets of Khichripur, and Mansara Apartments in Vasundhara Enclave were turned into containment zones on March 31, Vardhaman Apartments in Mayur Vihar Phase 1 Extension was made a containment zone on April 2.

"Since the three areas were marked containment zones, no new cases have been reported in past 12-15 days. We are not expecting any new case in these areas. Although the free movement is not yet allowed and we are keeping a close watch," a Delhi government official involved in the containment operation said.

After an area is identified as a containment zone by the district administration, the Delhi government launches the 'Operation Shield' to contain the infection.

Before these three areas, the 'Operation Shield' helped contain spread of coronavirus in Dilshad Garden and Old Seemapuri. No new cases have been reported from there since April 1. On March 26, J, K, L and H pockets of Dilshad Garden, and G, H, J blocks of Old Seemapuri were identified as the first two containment zones.

With addition of four new zones on Thursday, the number of containment zones in the city has increased to 61. A locality is sealed after three or more Covid-19 cases are found there.

Addressing the media during the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said after the sealing of an area, the first step was to ensure supply of essentials.

