Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Operation SHIELD Successful in Containing Covid-19 Spread in Dilshad Garden: Delhi Health Minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain issued a statement here saying that the successful implementation of Operation SHIELD has made Dilshad Garden a coronavirus-free area.

PTI

Updated:April 10, 2020, 5:29 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Operation SHIELD Successful in Containing Covid-19 Spread in Dilshad Garden: Delhi Health Minister
Spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New Delhi.

New Delhi: "Operation SHIELD" has been successful in containing the spread of COVID-19 in the Dilshad Garden area, which was one of hotspots of the dreaded virus in the national capital, the Delhi government said on Friday.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain issued a statement here saying that the hard work of the health officials and the successful implementation of Operation SHIELD has made Dilshad Garden a coronavirus-free area.

No new cases were reported from Dilshad Garden in the last 10 days, it said. The government said it would also initiate random testing of residents soon.

Sealing, home quarantine, isolation and tracking, essential supply, local sanitisation and door-to-door checking are the key aspects of SHIELD in any containment area. According to the statement, under operation SHIELD, 123 medical teams screened more than 15,000 people living in 4,032 houses in east Delhi's Dilshad Garden and hospitalised coronavirus suspects, after seven confirmed cases were reported from the area.

The Delhi government, with the help of the city police, imposed a curfew in Dilshad Garden and Old Seemapuri. Taking about the earlier spread of COVID-19 in Dilshad Garden, it stated that a 38-year-old woman and her 19-year old son had returned to Delhi from Saudi Arabia after meeting her husband on March 10.

On March 12, she developed fever and cough, and was checked by a local doctor. Three days later, the woman was taken to GTB hospital, where the doctors referred her to the RML hospital. On March 17, she tested positive, the statement said, adding that on March 18, the authorities traced that she had met nearly 81 people after returning from Saudi Arabia.

On March 20, her brother and her mother also tested positive and the next day, her two daughters tested positive. Two days later, the local doctor tested positive as well.

The Delhi government traced the people who had come in touch with the woman and quarantined them. "The Delhi government took the help of CCTV cameras to find out the movement of her son and traced the places or the people he visited," the statement said.

There are around 25 hotspots in the national capital. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the national capital stood at 720 on Thursday. Of the total cases, 430 are related to the religious congregation that took place in the Nizamuddin area in March.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    6,039

     

  • Total Confirmed

    6,761

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    515

     

  • Total DEATHS

    206

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 10 (05:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,158,305

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,621,771

    +18,119

  • Cured/Discharged

    366,281

     

  • Total DEATHS

    97,185

    +1,493
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres