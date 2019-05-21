Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Operations at Sikkim's First Airport, Inaugurated Last Year, Likely to Be Indefinitely Halted

Private airline authorities have been facing a number of issues, including a lack of Instrumental Landing System, radar and adequate runway area.

Prakash Adhikary | News18

Updated:May 21, 2019, 7:56 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Operations at Sikkim's First Airport, Inaugurated Last Year, Likely to Be Indefinitely Halted
The Pakyong Airport, one of the mega projects of the Sikkim government, was built at an estimated cost of Rs 600 crore. (Image: AAI)
Gangtok: The Pakyong airport in Sikkim, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September 2018, is on the verge of a shutdown as technical aspects have been hampering flight operations, said sources. Located 30km from capital Gangtok, this is Sikkim’s first and only table-top airport.

Private airline authorities have been facing a number of issues, which means flight operations will be halted indefinitely. The issues include a lack of Instrumental Landing System (ILS), radar and adequate runway area. Currently, the runway is only two-kilometres long and 80m wide as against the minimum mandated 150 m.

Currently, aircraft land and take off as per visual flight rules. If an ILS is installed, aircraft can land within a distance of 50m, says experts.

Fluctuating weather is a major challenge – because of this, flight operations were cancelled for nearly 20 days in a month. Due to repeated cancellations, private carrier SpiceJet has found it tough to continue operations, said a staff member.

The minimum visibility, required to be five kilometres, sometimes drops to a mere 1,200m.

Another issue is that the state government has not provided land compensation to more than 150 landowners. This means the contractor has been unable to take up operations to extend the stretch of runway and erect a strong retention wall.

Earlier, it had taken three attempts for the first test flight to land at Pakyong airport amidst difficult weather conditions.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram