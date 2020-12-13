Operations at Wistron iPhone Plant May Take Time to Resume, K'taka Govt Assures Protection after Vandalism

A day after the employees of a factory producing Apple iPhone parts in Karnataka's Kolar vandalised its premises over the non-payment salaries, workers are uncertain when operations will resume.

Contract workers of Wistron, a Taiwanese company that manufactures parts used in iPhones, who were working on the night shift on Saturday went on a rampage and vandalised the factory. Others who had come in for the next shift also joined in damaging the premises. They were demanding that the management address their grievances of delay in salary payment.

Wistron has about 8,000 employees working at the manufacturing unit.

Shiva, an employee at Wistron said, "We have not got any communication from the management. The office was damaged and huge loss of property was caused. I don't think we can go back to office immediately as the investigation is still underway."

"Police have taken video recordings of the incident because even the CCTVs were damaged. The authorities can identify those involved and terminate their services. It might take months before the office will be fully operational again, so we don't know what will our future be," he added.

Karnataka Minister for Major and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar condemned the incident and said that it was not right to take the law into one’s hand, no matter what the problem was. “The state government has taken steps to develop industries in and is committed to the protection of workers' rights. The problem could have been resolved if it had been adequately addressed as per law," he said.

“We will take stringent measures to prevent such unpleasant events from recurring. We have already spoken with the District Superintendents of Kolar District and the Superintendents of Police and have been instructed to provide the necessary protection,” he was quoted as saying by The News Minute.

Shettar promised that the government was committed to conducting a full and fair investigation into the incident and that the wrongdoers would be punished.