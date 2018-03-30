OPINION | Anna Hazare Fails To Exorcise Ghost of 2011

Anna Hazare, the anti-corruption crusader from Ralegaon Siddhi in Maharashtra, is back in Delhi agitating once again in support of the agenda with which he had taken the nation by storm in 2011. One of the main features of a protesting Anna this time is that it’s a real time agitation rather than made for the camera movement of 2011.Those partnering Anna in the protest demanding setting up of the Lokpal are mainly farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Maharashtra. In 2011, it was the middle class which had first taken control of the agitation at Jantar Mantar in April, and later at Ramlila Grounds in August.Anna’s movement, for now, looks to be not poised for success, given the thin attendance, compared to 2011, thinner space in media and lukewarm response from the government. Actually, Anna’s 2011 movement too was not successful as far as achieving its objective went; it failed to have the institution of Lokpal in place, its prime objective. That’s how Anna is back in Delhi in, to atone for mistakes of 2011.Whatever the minuses, there is no denying the fact that the 2011 agitation created a stir, a political turmoil, leading to change of two governments in Delhi, one at the Old Secretariat led by Sheila Dikshit and other at the Raisina Hills headed by Manmohan Singh. It also gave rise to a political party, which is still to firm up its social and ideological base, though it has already tasted power.Thus to understand why Anna Hazare is fasting now, it’s important to revisit the 2011 movement. Every political movement has a social base, which gets reflected in the policy it pursues. Every political movement is struggle for power and the movement led by Anna Hazare in 2011 was no exception.Communication theorist Harold Lasswell had defined politics as, “who gets what, when and how.” Examining Hazare’s 2011 movement on the whetstone of Lasswell’s definition, there is no ambiguity that Team Anna was seeking power (what) and their method was public agitation and subverting constitutional process (how). And contrary to expectation, they got power (when) in less than three years’ time, as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) formed its first government in December 2013.What was the social base of Hazare’s 2011 movement? Team Anna members had very intelligently not projected their social base in terms of caste configuration, something which is very integral to Indian politics, though they were as much conscious of it as any other political organisation.In fact, they were smarter at using it. Anna was made to break his fast by receiving juice from two ‘Dalit’ children at Ramlila Maidan. Team Anna did not have a problem in even branding a child with her caste, as it suited their purpose of pursuing power.Under laws promulgated over the years to prevent caste-based repression, public declaration of the caste of the two children made a fit case for prosecution of Hazare, but a pusillanimous government then preferred to look the other way.Some analysts are of the belief that despite its later failings, the 2011 movement would always be seen a milestone in Indian political history for providing people the opportunity to express frustration. There is the contrary view that Anna’s movement actually made a fit case study of camera and social media created agitation which had no just cause.In April 2011, the highest circulated newspaper of the nation carried the headline — INDIA WINS AGAIN. If culmination of every successful media event was to make India Win, the headline was appropriate. But as the events subsequently have unfolded, Hazare in 2018 is back trying to force a win for a lost cause.Despite the hype created around it, the 2011 agitation was indeed more of a media spectacle and less of a public movement in true sense. It was not even a patch on Jaya Prakash Narayan’s ‘Sampurna Kranti’ (total revolution) agitation of 1974-77, leave alone being compared to the freedom struggle led by Mahatma Gandhi.Hazare still wears a Gandhi cap; in 2011 with TV cameras in position he increasingly acquired Mahatma-like mannerism and even resorted to some bhajan listening.The bhajan singers from Sri Sri Ravishankar’s stable are not there this time to sing for Hazare. Those who reached out to cheer him then had realised later that Hazare was actually eroding the authority of Parliament, as the much cliched saying goes, the temple of democracy.Hazare is paying a price in 2018 for having let loose such political forces which drowned honest debate with chicanery and falsehood.Hazare today is finding it difficult to get support of urban Delhi because he failed to articulate a reasonable demand in 2011 as he got carried away by a media created wave mistaking it to be people’s support.Today there is not much happening at Ramlila grounds to catch the attention of the cameras; no Bollywood stars are visiting the fasting Anna asking people reach Ramlila Grounds. There is no Kiran Bedi, no Kumar Vishwas and no Om Puri on the stage to pour vitriol on the political class. The sale of synthetic Gandhi caps is too down in the dump.Anna this time has an insurmountable task at hand. How would he conclude the current script is something to be watched? The government, the opposition, and erstwhile Anna Team members would for certain not agree to the Lokpal of Hazare’s liking.(The writer is senior journalist and political commentator. Views are personal)