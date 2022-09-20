Oppn Alleges Punjab CM Was Deplaned for Being 'Drunk', Scindia Orders Probe, Says 'Important to Verify Facts'

In the latest development to the controversy involving Bhagwant Mann, Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said he will look into the allegations that the Punjab Chief Minister was deplaned from a Delhi-bound flight at the Frankfurt airport as he was “drunk”. The minister asserted that it was important to verify the facts.

This comes after the leader of opposition in the state assembly Partap Singh Bajwa wrote a letter to union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, seeking an inquiry into the matter. “We have come to know through social media that the Chief Minister was offloaded from a Lufthansa airlines flight since he was found to be in an inebriated state and declared unfit to travel. If it’s true it is a bad reflection on the office Mr. Bhagwant Mann is holding. Therefore, we request a probe into the incident,” Bajwa wrote in his letter.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday alleged that Mann was deplaned from a Lufthansa flight at the Frankfurt airport because he was in an inebriated state.

The claims were however denied by AAP who said that “The dirty tricks department of our political opponents are spreading these canards, to defame our CM. They cannot digest that CM Mann is working hard to get investment in Punjab. The CM is returning as per schedule. He was to land here on Sunday night and he has already landed in Delhi,”.

Notably, Lufthansa has tweeted its version of the episode, with no mention of the chief minister allegedly being deplaned.

Mann returned from his eight-day trip from Germany on Monday where he had gone to attract investments.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here