Oppn CMs May Give Amit Shah's Two-Day 'Chintan Shivir' on Internal Security A Miss This Week

The chief ministers of several opposition-ruled states may skip a key event on national and internal security issues to be chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah in Faridabad this week.

Apart from senior security officials, home ministers of all states have been invited for the two-day ‘Chintan Shivir’.

Sources said states, where chief ministers are holding the home portfolio, are yet to give confirmation of their attendance. They added that states such as West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Rajasthan among others are likely to send their representatives instead of the chief ministers. It is expected that a few state ministers of southern states too may not attend the meeting.

When News18 spoke to various state officials regarding the attendance of home ministers, officials said the chief ministers who also hold home departments are busy with prior appointments and senior officials will reach Faridabad for the event instead.

Sources said on Day 1, Shah will address all state representatives and ministers followed by the address of various state ministers post-lunch. A dinner will be organised for the state ministers by the Haryana government where the chief minister and all senior Haryana ministers will be present. It is expected that issues like women’s security, police modernisation, and coordination will be discussed on the first day.

Day 2 will have important issues on the table like illegal immigrants, cyber security and related issues, and drugs among others. State ministers will also get sufficient time to express their views to strengthen Centre-state relations, sources said.

Officials have also prepared presentations on various topics where the Centre is likely to seek feedback from states, including pendency and crime-related issues.

Last year in September, Shah had chaired a high-level meeting with chief ministers of 10 Naxal-affected states in Delhi to review the latest status of the threat and discuss the roadmap for security and development issues.

The meeting on Left-wing Extremism (LWE) was attended by Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh; Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda; Minister of Communications, IT and Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw; Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Gen VK Singh; and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.

Chief ministers of Bihar, Odisha, Maharashtra, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand; home minister of Andhra Pradesh; senior officials from Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Kerala; Union Home Secretary; top officials of Central Armed Police Forces and several senior officers of central and state governments also attended the meeting. ​

