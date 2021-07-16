The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has lashed out at the opposition parties in BJP state executive meeting. While addressing the state executive meeting in Lucknow, he said, “All that opposition did during the pandemic has created confusion and dubiety. But now we (Bhartiya Janata Party) have to remove the misconceptions of the opposition and kill negative vibes they spread.”

He asked the workers to be alert from the confusion and deceit of the opposition, who create rift between sections for their own petty political gains, and work towards strengthening the party at the booth level.

Referring to the Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, he said that how can a leader make rhetoric on the issue of terrorism in Lucknow. “Did he forget that during the SP regime, the people involved in the incidents of Bijnor CRPF camp and Kachari blast were cleared of the charges. Recently, in Agra, the slogans of ‘Pakistan zindabad’ were raised at their rally,” said Adityanath.

Talking about ‘Love Jihad’, he said, “We have taken all the necessary actions to stop this practice and we do not need to tell them what we are doing, rather we have to expose their faces who always aim to malign the image of the government.”

On the preparations for the assembly elections in 2022, Adityanath said, “We are standing on the cusp of assembly elections 2022 and a detailed action plan has been prepared here for the opposition and opponents.”

He said that four years ago, villages, poor farmers, youth, and women were not on the agenda of the government and were limited to vote banks only. “Opposition did not care about the youth or women or farmers, but now schemes launched under our government for them are yielding results.”

Adityanath congratulated the workers on the party’s resounding victory in the Panchayat elections, CM Yogi said that this was not a normal election. In the elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party maintained the identity of a strong organization. In the Panchayat election, about 7 lakh Gram Panchayat members, more than 70,000 other representatives, and more than 3,000 Zilla Panchayat members were elected.

He also said that the government has implemented facilities available to farmers, irrigation schemes, that were pending for decades. The scheme ‘Har Ghar Nal’, which is active in every village of the Bundelkhand region, aims to reach 50,000 more villages by December.

