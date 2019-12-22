Take the pledge to vote

Oppn Didn't Raise NRC Issue Out of Blue, Stir After Amit Shah's Statement in Parl: Cong Rebuts BJP Claim

Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma said that the PM should provide a healing touch and if he is 'sensitive and serious', he should call a meeting of the chief ministers of all states at the National Integration Council (NIC) to discuss this matter.

PTI

December 22, 2019
New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday rejected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's charge that the Opposition was "inciting" people, and alleged that an environment of fear and uncertainty has been created by Home Minister Amit Shah's statement in Parliament that the NRC will be implemented after Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"The Opposition did not raise the issue of NRC out of blue. But it is the Home Minister's statement in both houses that created an environment of fear and uncertainty. The government is responsible for that," said senior Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma.

At a time protests continue across the country against the CAA and the NRC, Sharma said the PM should provide a healing touch and if he is "sensitive and serious", he should call a meeting of the chief ministers of all states at the National Integration Council (NIC) to discuss this matter.

