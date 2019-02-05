LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Oppn Leaders Hold Joint Strategy Meeting, Discuss CBI 'Misuse', EVM

The meeting which took place at Sharad Pawar's residence was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah, TMC leader Derek O'Brien, AAP leader Sanjay Singh and NCP leader Supriya Sule, according to sources.

PTI

Updated:February 5, 2019, 8:30 AM IST
Oppn Leaders Hold Joint Strategy Meeting, Discuss CBI 'Misuse', EVM
Leaders of India's main opposition parties joined their hands together during "United India" rally in Kolkata, India on January 19 (Image : Reuters)
New Delhi: Leaders of various opposition parties met at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence in Delhi on Monday and discussed their joint strategy to take on the ruling BJP on various issues, including what they say is misuse of CBI by the Centre.

Sources said among those present at the meeting included Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah. TMC leader Derek O'Brien and NCP leader Supriya Sule were also present, besides AAP leader Sanjay Singh.

Pawar later said that earlier during the day leaders of several opposition parties had met in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Gulam Nabi Azad and discussed certain issues.

The meeting comes three days after opposition leaders had a meeting at the Constitution Club, where issues pertaining to efficacy of EVMs and other issues concerning the opposition were discussed. Earlier Monday, the opposition leaders also accused the Centre of misusing the CBI to target them.

"The problem in the agriculture sector and unemployment, which is affecting a sizeable section of the younger generation. We discussed the issue of the assault on democratic institutions. We decided that on these three issues, we would meet again," Pawar told reporters after the meeting that lasted for over an hour.

"But what happened yesterday in Kolkata, we cannot say or we cannot bypass that issue. We have to decide on this issue either tomorrow or day after tomorrow. The Congress and all other parties will sit and we will make some definite programme. We want to support Mamata ji on this issue," he added.

Pawar was referring to the showdown between the West Bengal chief minister and the Centre over an attempt by the CBI to question the Kolkata police chief in connection with the Sharadha chit-fund scam case.
Mamata Banerjee has sat on a protest in Kolkata in defence of the police officer.

"What happened to Mamata ji is not about only Mamata ji, we have seen it in Delhi.

"Mr Arvind Kejriwal, his office, his senior officers, have also faced similar issues. So, this is a clear cut attack on democratic institutions... We will sit along with all other political parties, especially those who were present in yesterday's meeting and today's meeting, and one definite programme will be made," Pawar added.
Naidu said, "We condemn the CBI action".

He said all 23 parties which participated in the Kolkata rally hosted by Banerjee on January 19 against the BJP including SP, BSP, Congress, TDP, DMK, NCP and AAP condemned the CBI action on Sunday.

"Some of our people are meeting Mamta ji in West Bengal independently. Individually, they are going and expressing their solidarity. Now, we are thinking, as Sharad Pawarji has rightly mentioned, in a day or two we will meet again and have a collective strategy to move forward," he said.

On the absence of Congress leaders at his residence on Monday, Pawar said this was an unscheduled meeting.

"When Chandrababu came to Delhi, I got a communication that he would like to come and sit. It was a courtesy call."
Kejriwal said, "Whatever is happening in Kolkata, we have been facing it for the past four years due to the Modi government."

