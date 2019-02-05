English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Oppn Leaders Hold Joint Strategy Meeting, Discuss CBI 'Misuse', EVM
The meeting which took place at Sharad Pawar's residence was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah, TMC leader Derek O'Brien, AAP leader Sanjay Singh and NCP leader Supriya Sule, according to sources.
Leaders of India's main opposition parties joined their hands together during "United India" rally in Kolkata, India on January 19 (Image : Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Leaders of various opposition parties met at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence in Delhi on Monday and discussed their joint strategy to take on the ruling BJP on various issues, including what they say is misuse of CBI by the Centre.
Sources said among those present at the meeting included Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah. TMC leader Derek O'Brien and NCP leader Supriya Sule were also present, besides AAP leader Sanjay Singh.
Pawar later said that earlier during the day leaders of several opposition parties had met in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Gulam Nabi Azad and discussed certain issues.
The meeting comes three days after opposition leaders had a meeting at the Constitution Club, where issues pertaining to efficacy of EVMs and other issues concerning the opposition were discussed. Earlier Monday, the opposition leaders also accused the Centre of misusing the CBI to target them.
"The problem in the agriculture sector and unemployment, which is affecting a sizeable section of the younger generation. We discussed the issue of the assault on democratic institutions. We decided that on these three issues, we would meet again," Pawar told reporters after the meeting that lasted for over an hour.
"But what happened yesterday in Kolkata, we cannot say or we cannot bypass that issue. We have to decide on this issue either tomorrow or day after tomorrow. The Congress and all other parties will sit and we will make some definite programme. We want to support Mamata ji on this issue," he added.
Pawar was referring to the showdown between the West Bengal chief minister and the Centre over an attempt by the CBI to question the Kolkata police chief in connection with the Sharadha chit-fund scam case.
Mamata Banerjee has sat on a protest in Kolkata in defence of the police officer.
"What happened to Mamata ji is not about only Mamata ji, we have seen it in Delhi.
"Mr Arvind Kejriwal, his office, his senior officers, have also faced similar issues. So, this is a clear cut attack on democratic institutions... We will sit along with all other political parties, especially those who were present in yesterday's meeting and today's meeting, and one definite programme will be made," Pawar added.
Naidu said, "We condemn the CBI action".
He said all 23 parties which participated in the Kolkata rally hosted by Banerjee on January 19 against the BJP including SP, BSP, Congress, TDP, DMK, NCP and AAP condemned the CBI action on Sunday.
"Some of our people are meeting Mamta ji in West Bengal independently. Individually, they are going and expressing their solidarity. Now, we are thinking, as Sharad Pawarji has rightly mentioned, in a day or two we will meet again and have a collective strategy to move forward," he said.
On the absence of Congress leaders at his residence on Monday, Pawar said this was an unscheduled meeting.
"When Chandrababu came to Delhi, I got a communication that he would like to come and sit. It was a courtesy call."
Kejriwal said, "Whatever is happening in Kolkata, we have been facing it for the past four years due to the Modi government."
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Sources said among those present at the meeting included Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah. TMC leader Derek O'Brien and NCP leader Supriya Sule were also present, besides AAP leader Sanjay Singh.
Pawar later said that earlier during the day leaders of several opposition parties had met in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Gulam Nabi Azad and discussed certain issues.
The meeting comes three days after opposition leaders had a meeting at the Constitution Club, where issues pertaining to efficacy of EVMs and other issues concerning the opposition were discussed. Earlier Monday, the opposition leaders also accused the Centre of misusing the CBI to target them.
"The problem in the agriculture sector and unemployment, which is affecting a sizeable section of the younger generation. We discussed the issue of the assault on democratic institutions. We decided that on these three issues, we would meet again," Pawar told reporters after the meeting that lasted for over an hour.
"But what happened yesterday in Kolkata, we cannot say or we cannot bypass that issue. We have to decide on this issue either tomorrow or day after tomorrow. The Congress and all other parties will sit and we will make some definite programme. We want to support Mamata ji on this issue," he added.
Pawar was referring to the showdown between the West Bengal chief minister and the Centre over an attempt by the CBI to question the Kolkata police chief in connection with the Sharadha chit-fund scam case.
Mamata Banerjee has sat on a protest in Kolkata in defence of the police officer.
"What happened to Mamata ji is not about only Mamata ji, we have seen it in Delhi.
"Mr Arvind Kejriwal, his office, his senior officers, have also faced similar issues. So, this is a clear cut attack on democratic institutions... We will sit along with all other political parties, especially those who were present in yesterday's meeting and today's meeting, and one definite programme will be made," Pawar added.
Naidu said, "We condemn the CBI action".
He said all 23 parties which participated in the Kolkata rally hosted by Banerjee on January 19 against the BJP including SP, BSP, Congress, TDP, DMK, NCP and AAP condemned the CBI action on Sunday.
"Some of our people are meeting Mamta ji in West Bengal independently. Individually, they are going and expressing their solidarity. Now, we are thinking, as Sharad Pawarji has rightly mentioned, in a day or two we will meet again and have a collective strategy to move forward," he said.
On the absence of Congress leaders at his residence on Monday, Pawar said this was an unscheduled meeting.
"When Chandrababu came to Delhi, I got a communication that he would like to come and sit. It was a courtesy call."
Kejriwal said, "Whatever is happening in Kolkata, we have been facing it for the past four years due to the Modi government."
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: The Back Story Behind the 'Unprecedented' Mamata vs CBI Standoff in Kolkata
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
-
Sunday 03 February , 2019
Will Quit Politics the Day PM Modi Hangs His Boots, Says Smriti Irani
-
Sunday 03 February , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles: Dreadlocks and Hairstyles Explained by Sadhus
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
News18 Explains: The Back Story Behind the 'Unprecedented' Mamata vs CBI Standoff in Kolkata
Monday 04 February , 2019 Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
Sunday 03 February , 2019 Will Quit Politics the Day PM Modi Hangs His Boots, Says Smriti Irani
Sunday 03 February , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles: Dreadlocks and Hairstyles Explained by Sadhus
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
Live TV
Recommended For You
- People Left Puzzled After PM Waves at 'Empty' Dal Lake in Srinagar
- Swiggy Acquires AI Start-up Kint.io, as Competition With Zomato And Uber Eats Heats up
- 'Don't Send Me to Bahrain': Refugee Footballer Pleads in Bangkok
- London Based Indian-Origin Businessman Reuben Singh Buys 6 Rolls-Royce Worth Rs 50 Crore
- Vidarbha vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy Final Day 2 Highlights: As It Happened
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results