Oppn Misleading Farmers With Unrestrained Statements: MoS Agri Kailash Choudhary

Gorakhpur (UP), Mar 14: Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary Sunday assailed the Opposition over the ongoing farmers’ protest, alleging they were “misleading farmers with unrestrained statements”. Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders against the three recent Central laws on agricultural reforms, claiming these legislations will remove the safety net of MSP and leave them at the mercy of big corporates.

Opposition parties have supported these protests, even though the government has been saying that these laws will benefit farmers by freeing them of the clutches of the middlemen and ushering in new technology in the sector. Speaking at an event here Sunday, MoS Choudhary said that the farm laws would bring change in the lives of farmers. “Farmers will be free to sell their produce (anywhere in the country). Opposition is misleading farmers with unrestrained statements,” he added. He was in the city to launch a biscuit made using Kalanamak rice, and also a scented mask. Delivering his address at the Kalanamak Mahotsav in Siddharthanagar, Choudhary said, “The Centre along with state governments will take positive steps to promote the Kalanamak rice variety across the world. And to serve the purpose, a grand Kisan Mela (farmer’s fair) would be organised very soon which will be a confluence of agriculture specialists, scientists and big businessmen.” He also said, “For Kalanamak rice production, blocks in districts would be selected where farmers themselves could make seeds ready. With coordination between government and farmers, the aroma of Kalanamak rice will reach different parts of the world.

