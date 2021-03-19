Oppn Parties Say Yogi Govt's Claim of Decline in Crimes Far from Truth

On the completion of the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government’s four years in office, opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh on Friday termed its claims of achievements as far from truth and alleged crimes especially those against women have increased in the state. Addressing a press conference on completion of four years of his government earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said his government’s zero-tolerance policy towards crime and criminals has shown positive results in the past four years.

In a tweet in Hindi, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said, There is very little truth in the tall claims of achievements put forth by the BJP government of UP on completion of four years by issuing big advertisements, holing press conferences etc. in an extravagant manner. It would have been better had their claims benefitted the poor people at the ground level. Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav retweeted a party activist’s tweet carrying a newspaper cutting which claimed that violence against women had doubled in Uttar Pradesh in the last four years.

Earlier, Yadav in a tweet had said, “Today, the call of Haldhar Balarama will be raised from the land of Krishna, the mahapanchayat of farmers will change the history of our country” referring to the farmers’ mahapanchayat organised in Mathura on Friday. At the state headquarters of the Congress party, senior leaders including Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Kumar Lallu, Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra and party leader in Legislative Council Deepak Singh released a booklet on the inefficiency of the BJP government.

In a tweet, Lallu said, Hatred, unemployment, suicides, destruction of small industries, betrayal of farmers this is what the BJP government of Uttar Pradesh has given in the last four years. Today, a booklet has been released on the inefficiency of the BJP government. The situation in UP has worsened in the last four years. Uttar Pradesh is at the number one spot in terms of farmer suicides and crime against women, Lallu said.

The state unit of the CPI (M-L), in a statement, said during the four years of the Yogi government, maximum damage has been done to civil liberties and constitutional democracy in the state. CPI (M-L) state secretary Sudhakar Yadav said, “The Yogi government has made the entire state an encounter state by considering every encounter as its achievement.