Oppn Plans 'Mock Parliament' to Take on Centre as Pegasus Row Stalls Monsoon Session, Meeting Tomorrow

The opposition parties are contemplating holding a mock Parliament outside the complex.

The parties have accused the government of not allowing their version to reach the public and merely passing bill after bill.

As the Monsoon Session of Parliament stares at a washout due to the war of words between the Centre and the Opposition on the Pegasus snooping row, the opposition parties will meet on Tuesday at 10am under the leadership of Congress’ Rahul Gandhi.

The opposition parties are contemplating holding a mock Parliament outside the complex, accusing the government of not allowing their version to reach the public and merely passing bill after bill.

They added that Pegasus is an issue of national security on which the government has to clarify.

first published:August 02, 2021, 12:54 IST