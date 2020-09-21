Oppn Protests Against Ker Minister Jaleel: Police Register

cases against 3,000 people Thiruvananthapuram:: Cases have been registered against 3,000 people by the police and at least 100 arrested so far in connection with the violent protests by outfits of opposition parties here demanding the resignation of Kerala Minister K T Jaleel following his questioning by central agencies in connection with the gold smuggling case. The Cantonment police registered the cases against activists of the BJP, Yuva Morcha, Mahila Morcha, the Youth Congress and Kerala Students Union for unlawful assembly, blocking roads, and defying COVID-19 protocol, a police official said.

The Opposition parties and their youth fronts have been on warpath since early this month after Jaleel appeared before the Enforcement Directorateand NIA officials. While the minister was questioned by the ED in connection with the alleged violation of the Foreign ContributionRegulation Act (FCRA) in accepting consignments of Holy Quran and about 18,000 kg of dates broght from UAE through diplomatic channels, his statement was recorded by the National Investigation Agency probing the terror link of the gold smuggling case.

The opposition parties have been alleging that gold was smuggled in the guise of import of Quran and dates..

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor