Oppn Wants Govt to Declare Health Emergency in Andhra Pradesh as Dengue Cases Rise

Andhra Pradesh has been reeling under the menace of mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and malaria this year.

Between September 7 to 13, Visakhapatnam district alone registered 86 dengue cases which amount to 73% cases of the total 118 cases in Andhra Pradesh, The Times of India reported. During the same time frame, 35 patients were diagnosed with malaria – which is equivalent to 63% cases of the total 56 cases in the state.

The situation was no better earlier in the week from August 31 to September 6, with the district witnessing 83 dengue cases, which implies that the district contributed to 86% cases of the state.

These two viral infections are caused by the bite of two types of mosquitoes. Malaria is spread by the female Anopheles mosquito, whereas dengue is disseminated by the bite of an Aedes mosquito infected with a dengue virus.

While Andhra Pradesh government is grappling against these vector borne diseases, opposition Jana Sena Party has demanded that the government declare health emergency in the State and include treatment for dengue and malaria under Aarogyasri.

The Hindu reported that JSP PAC member Kona Tata Rao said the government failed to take preventive measures and that the government also seems to be unconcerned, stating that 120 persons had lost their lives in the last few months.

He further added that officials were lax in the distribution of mosquito nets. Against the target of 14 lakh nets, only 4,000 were distributed so far, he said.

The government also failed to clear pending bills of contractors for blood tests conducted in the area hospitals, he alleged. “Many PHCs in the State do not have doctors. Of the 437 ‘108’ ambulances, only 205 are operating,” he said.

JSP spokesperson T. Shiva Sankara Rao said the JSP report on the performance of the government focused on nine aspects, including medical and health.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.