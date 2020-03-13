Take the pledge to vote

Opposed to Relationship, Brothers Strangle 35-year-old Widowed Sister to Death in UP

The woman was in a relationship with her lover and apparently wanted to marry him after the death of her husband two years ago in an accident, police said.

PTI

Updated:March 13, 2020, 3:22 PM IST
Muzaffarnagar (UP): A 35-year-old widow was allegedly strangled to death and later cremated by her brothers who were opposed to her relationship with a man belonging to another community in Kookda village here, police said.

Police said they registered a case of murder against the woman's brothers - Sumit Kumar and Sonu in New Mandi police station and arrested them on Thursday.

According to the complaint lodged by the woman's lover Zulfikar, it is alleged that she was murdered and her body cremated without giving any information to the police regarding her relationship.

The woman was in a relationship with her lover and apparently wanted to marry him after the death of her husband two years ago in an accident, police said.

She had married the man based out of Delhi seven years ago. Later, she had returned to her parents house in Kookda village.

