Opposition Attacks UP Govt over Law Against ‘Love Jihad’, Accuses BJP of Politicising Issue

Amid reports of new legislation against ‘love jihad’ in UP, the opposition parties in the state have attacked the government on the controversial law saying that the BJP government is politicising the issue.

The Samajwadi Party has alleged that BJP is not concerned with getting justice for the victim but it is more interested in using the issue as a political tool.

“BJP is more interested in politicizing the issue instead of ensuring justice to victims. If any person conceals his identity to take advantage of some female then it should be punishable by law. But, in this case, the BJP is less interested in ensuring justice to the victim but more interested in politicizing the issue. This is the matter of concern for the entire society,” Anurag Bhadauria, Samajwadi Party Spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Congress has alleged that the issue was being brought up to deviate people from core issues like unemployment and law and order.

“There is a massive problem of unemployment in UP today, youngsters are staging protests. Farmers are also unhappy, there is not a single day when rape or murder is not committed in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP government in an attempt to deviate people from the core issues have brought up the issue of Love Jihad,” Anshu Awasthi, UP Congress Spokesperson said.

“Every time the government is cornered on core issues they bring up issues to disturb communal harmony. It would have been better if Yogi ji had waged a Jihad against crime, unemployment and crimes against women. Now when people are questioning the government they have come up with this issue,” he added.

The ruling BJP government has started preparations for bringing a strict law against ‘love jihad’. According to information received from the Home Department, the proposal in this regard has been sent to the Department of Law on behalf of the department.

Yogi Adityanath had earlier said that the state government would work to curb 'Love Jihad' and make a law in that respect. "Allahabad High Court said religious conversion is not necessary for marriage. The government will also work to curb 'Love-Jihad', we will make a law. I warn those who conceal their identity and play with our sisters' respect, if you don't mend your ways your 'Ram naam satya' journey will begin," Adityanath said, citing the Hindu funerary chant as a warning.