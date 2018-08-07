English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Opposition Dubs Rafale Deal a Scam, Demands Joint Parliamentary Panel for Probe
The issue was raised by the Opposition during a discussion on the first batch of supplementary demands for grants for 2018-19.
File photo of proceedings in Lok Sabha.
Loading...
New Delhi: Congress and some other opposition parties on Tuesday staged a walkout of the Lok Sabha demanding setting up of a joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe the Rafale fighter jet deal.
The issue was raised by the Opposition during a discussion on the first batch of supplementary demands for grants for 2018-19.
"By not replying to the allegations on the Rafale deal, the government has accepted whatever we have said. He (the Finance Minister) has accepted. They should resign," Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said soon after minister Piyush Goyal replied to the debate on the supplementary demands.
"We demand the setting up of a JPC on Rafale deal...we are walking out," he said and led the walkout of Congress and CPI(M) members who were present in the House at that time.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar urged Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to expunge all remarks relating to the Rafale deal.
"It seems that they are not walking out of the House but they will walk away from the 2019 elections," Kumar said.
Earlier in day, other opposition members too demanded setting up of JPC on the Rafale deal, dubbing it as a scam.
Congress MP K C Venugopal, while initiating the debate on the Supplementary Demand for Grants for 2018-19, said that the House should know about the cost of the Rafale deal and alleged that there was "a major scam".
"We demand a JPC inquiry into this deal," he said.
Objecting to his demand, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey urged Deputy Speaker M Thambi Durai that Venugopal should place the evidence before the House before making any "wild allegation".
Later, Trinamool Congress leader Saugata Roy also said that the Rafale deal was "one of the biggest scandals of independent India."
"The country is going to lose Rs 2,500 crore due to Rafale deal," Roy said, while demanding a "full-fledged enquiry" into the fighter jet deal.
During his speech, Jai Prakash Narain Yadav (RJD) also demanded setting up of JPC to probe this fighter plane deal with France.
Quoting a report of Dassault Aviation, the makers of the Rafale aircraft, Rajiv Satav (Cong) said when Qatar and Egypt have got these planes at Rs 1,319 crore, the government should explain why it is buying the aircraft for Rs 1,600 crore.
The entire deal seems to be mired in corruption, it needs to be probed by JPC, Satav said.
Also Watch
The issue was raised by the Opposition during a discussion on the first batch of supplementary demands for grants for 2018-19.
"By not replying to the allegations on the Rafale deal, the government has accepted whatever we have said. He (the Finance Minister) has accepted. They should resign," Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said soon after minister Piyush Goyal replied to the debate on the supplementary demands.
"We demand the setting up of a JPC on Rafale deal...we are walking out," he said and led the walkout of Congress and CPI(M) members who were present in the House at that time.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar urged Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to expunge all remarks relating to the Rafale deal.
"It seems that they are not walking out of the House but they will walk away from the 2019 elections," Kumar said.
Earlier in day, other opposition members too demanded setting up of JPC on the Rafale deal, dubbing it as a scam.
Congress MP K C Venugopal, while initiating the debate on the Supplementary Demand for Grants for 2018-19, said that the House should know about the cost of the Rafale deal and alleged that there was "a major scam".
"We demand a JPC inquiry into this deal," he said.
Objecting to his demand, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey urged Deputy Speaker M Thambi Durai that Venugopal should place the evidence before the House before making any "wild allegation".
Later, Trinamool Congress leader Saugata Roy also said that the Rafale deal was "one of the biggest scandals of independent India."
"The country is going to lose Rs 2,500 crore due to Rafale deal," Roy said, while demanding a "full-fledged enquiry" into the fighter jet deal.
During his speech, Jai Prakash Narain Yadav (RJD) also demanded setting up of JPC to probe this fighter plane deal with France.
Quoting a report of Dassault Aviation, the makers of the Rafale aircraft, Rajiv Satav (Cong) said when Qatar and Egypt have got these planes at Rs 1,319 crore, the government should explain why it is buying the aircraft for Rs 1,600 crore.
The entire deal seems to be mired in corruption, it needs to be probed by JPC, Satav said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
-
Tuesday 07 August , 2018
Watch: DMK Patriach M Karunanidhi No More, Thousands Mourn outside the Hospital
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
M Karunanidhi Passes Away: Watch The Events That Shaped The Political Career of the DMK Patriarch
-
Monday 06 August , 2018
Bootleggers Turn Into Milk Sellers in Delhi's Sangam Vihar
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Impending Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Life: A Timeline
Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
Tuesday 07 August , 2018 Watch: DMK Patriach M Karunanidhi No More, Thousands Mourn outside the Hospital
Friday 27 July , 2018 M Karunanidhi Passes Away: Watch The Events That Shaped The Political Career of the DMK Patriarch
Monday 06 August , 2018 Bootleggers Turn Into Milk Sellers in Delhi's Sangam Vihar
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Impending Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Life: A Timeline
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- India U-16 Finish WAFF Championship Campaign With 3-0 Win Against Yemen
- After Salman Khan's Bharat, Priyanka Chopra Opts Out of Bhansali's Film? Director Clarifies
- Apple Set to Renovate Los Angeles Tower Theatre For a One-of-a-Kind Apple Store
- When an Orphan & Black Slave Got Together to Create Masterpiece Called 'Jack Daniels'
- Amazon India Announces 'Freedom Sale' From August 9: Here's Everything You Need To Need To Know
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...