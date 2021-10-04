Opposition, Farmer Leaders to Visit Lakhimpur on Monday; UP Govt Deploys Extra Forces

Hours after violence rocked Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh in which eight people died on Sunday, including four farmers, several opposition leaders said they would reach the district early Monday morning.

The Uttar Pradesh government, meanwhile, has deployed extra police forces and even paramilitary personnel to avoid any unwanted situation and also alerted police of several districts.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has announced protests all over the country on Monday against the Lakhimpur violence. Besides, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait along with other farmer leaders had already left for Lakhimpur. Though barricades were put up in Pilibhit to stop Tikait, as per reports, the convoy went ahead after breaking the barricades. Farmer bodies have even called for a panchayat in some parts of Muzaffarnagar.

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached Lucknow airport at around 9:50 pm and as per sources, she headed straight to Lakhimpur to meet the families of the farmers who were killed and injured. However, sources said Priyanka Gandhi has been put under house arrest.

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa is also expected to reach Lakhimpur on Monday morning. The Samajwadi Party, which had initially announced that its representatives will visit Lakhimpur, announced later that party chief Akhilesh Yadav will visit the district as early as 8:30am.

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) chief Shivpal Yadav also announced that he will visit the aggrieved families in Lakhimpur, while Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad is also expected to be there.

Meanwhile, SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar announced that he will reach Lakhimpur at around 5am, while speculations are also rife that AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi may also reach there.

BSP National General Secretary Satish Chandra tweeted that he was leaving for Lakhimpur on Sunday late evening, however, he was put under house arrest soon after his tweet.

Eight people were killed as violence erupted in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday during a farmers’ protest over a statement made by Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni at an event earlier in the day. Mishra, MoS, Home, told News18 earlier that his driver and three BJP workers were beaten to death by unruly elements after the “accident”.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called a meeting at his residence after the incident, sources told News18. Home department and police officials attended the meeting. The CM also expressed grief over the incident, and said, “Such incidents are unfortunate. The government will ensure that the matter is thoroughly investigated and the involvement of anti-social elements is brought to light. We will take strict action against those involved.”

