Opposition Fumes Over 1-month Notice Period Clause for Bihar Contractual Employees

A major row with opposition triggered after the general administrative department’s (GAD) circular on contractual appointments was released. The opposition claimed that this is the government's move to get rid of those on contract.

An estimated 1.1 million personnel are working in various departments on contracts, as the government had opted to discontinue the appointment of regular staff several years ago, According to a report by the Hindustan Times.

The GAD’s latest guidelines for engaging staff on contracts stated that the government can remove anyone with one month’s notice. The announcement has evoked widespread criticism against the government. Senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Shivanand Tiwari and Congress leader Prem Chandra Mishra lambasted the government for its design to keep contractual employees on tenterhooks by giving them a one-month notice period.

“The government decision has raised a serious question mark on all the announcements made by them earlier,” Congress MLC Prem Chandra Mishra said.

However, a press release by the GAD stated that the circular issued on January 22 regarding contractual employees was just a reiteration of a similar circular issued by the department on September 17, 2018 to ensure various benefits to them as per the recommendations of an expert committee. The circular did not mention anything about employees' notice period. The note added, no facility which is being currently offered to contractual staff was being withdrawn.