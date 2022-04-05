Opposition Members in Rajya Sabha Raise Fuel Price Hike Issue

Opposition members in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday voiced concern over rising prices of petroleum products and also medicines, while demanding a discussion on the issue. Soon after the listed papers were laid on the table of the House, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said several members have given notice under Rule 267 to suspend the scheduled business to discuss price rise. He did not accept the notices.

Naidu said members spoke on the issue during the discussion on the Appropriation Bill and Finance Bill. To this, Leader of Opposition in the House and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said everyday the opposition requests for a discussion on rising prices of petrol, diesel, LPG, PNG and medicines.

He said prices have been rising but the government was not ready to discuss it. “If you will not give us an opportunity then where should we speak," he said.

The Chairman reiterated that some of these issues were raised by members during the discussion on the Appropriation Bill and Finance Bill. “If section of members disturb the House what is the way out for the Chairman," he said.

Kharge further said prices are rising and one such rise was effected earlier in the day. Sukhendu Sekhar Ray (TMC) said it was true that during the Appropriation Bill and Finance Bill “some casual references" were made regarding rising prices of petroleum products.

However, the opposition wants a structured discussion on the issue, he said. Ray suggested that if it could not be taken up under Rule 267, the Chairman should allow the opposition to move a notice for a 30-minute discussion on Wednesday or the day after.

K R Suresh Reddy (TRS) raised the issue related to procurement of parboiled rice in Telengana. As the Chair did not accept the TRS notice under Rule 267 on the issue, the party walked out of the House.

