Opposition Parties Hits Out At UP Govt In Mahapanchayat

Mathura (UP): The leaders of various opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party and RLD, organised a mahapanchayat here on Monday in which they vowed to work in tandem till the Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government is ousted from power. We need to hit the streets and take up the struggle together. We will fight, live and die together,” Jayant Chaudhary, National Vice President of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), told reporters after the mahapanchayat.

We don’t want to spoil the environment of U.P. However, the series of incidents of rapes should stop as a Union government report showed that there were 3,065 rape incidents in the state last year,” the former Lok Sabha MP said. He was referring to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report that showed UP recorded 3,065 rape cases in 2019 coming just behind Rajasthan, which reported 5,997 cases last year.

Chaudhary said he had earlier gone to meet the Hathras gang-rape victim’s family to console them and express solidarity. The RLD leader termed the law and order situation in the state as the worst” and demanded completion of recruitment in police ranks within a fortnight with 33 per cent priority to women in order to make the force more gender sensitive.

Addressing the mahapanchayat, SP leader Dharmendra Yadav declared that the fight against the state government would continue till BJP is voted out of power in UP. The BJP has misguided the country, including farmers, by promising to double their income while the fact is that nearly 14,000 sugarcane growers have not yet been paid their arrears for the last crushing season, the SP leader said.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Jagmeet Singh Barar stressed on the need to put up a joint fight by all parties against the BJP similar to how various farmers’ organisations in Punjab are protesting against the Union government over the farm laws. INLD leader Abhay Chautala urged the people in attendance to be aware of gimmicks shown by the BJP as party would play the Hindu card in order to divide communities.

