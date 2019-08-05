Take the pledge to vote

Opposition Parties Meet to Discuss Security Situation in J&K as Tension Escalates in Kashmir

Opposition parties have also given adjournment notices in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to discuss the Kashmir issue in the wake of heightened tensions in the border state.

PTI

Updated:August 5, 2019, 10:53 AM IST
CRPF personnel patrol a street as situation in Kashmir continues to be tense and uncertain, in Srinagar on Sunday. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Leaders of Opposition parties on Monday met in Parliament complex to discuss the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting took place at a time when the Union Cabinet was meeting amidst speculation that it will take a crucial decision on the state.

Opposition parties have also given adjournment notices in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to discuss the Kashmir issue in the wake of heightened tensions in the border state.

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad met leaders of various parties in his office in Parliament and discussed the situation with them.

Leaders of political parties including the CPI, CPI(M), RJD, AAP, TMC, DMK attended the meeting.

PDP MPs from Jammu and Kashmir also protested on the issue in Parliament complex.

Kashmir remained on the edge as authorities stepped up security at vital installations and in sensitive areas, suspended mobile Internet services and either "arrested" or "detained" several leaders in fast-paced developments on Sunday night.

