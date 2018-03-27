GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Opposition Parties Signing Proposal on Impeachment Motion Against CJI Dipak Misra: NCP

Opposition parties including the Congress and Trinamool Congress have been deliberating over bringing an impeachment motion against the CJI in the Rajya Sabha.

IANS

Updated:March 27, 2018, 11:47 PM IST
File photo of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra (PTI)
New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party leader DP Tripathi said on Tuesday that some opposition parties have started putting signatures on a draft proposal for moving an impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.

"Some opposition parties have started putting their signatures on the draft proposal," he said.

The NCP and the Communist Party of India-Marxist have put their signatures.

Opposition parties including the Congress and Trinamool Congress have been deliberating over bringing an impeachment motion against the CJI in the Rajya Sabha.

There has been an opinion among some opposition parties that key issues raised by the four seniormost judges concerning the functioning of Supreme Court have not been addressed.

The four senior-most judges had complained about arbitrary allocation of cases in the Supreme Court at a press conference in January. Following their unprecedented press conference, CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury had said that the party was contemplating an impeachment motion with other opposition parties against the CJI.

| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
