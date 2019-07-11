Take the pledge to vote

Opposition MPs Write to PM, Accuse Govt of 'Intimidation and Coercion' after CBI Raids at Indira Jaising's Office

The lawmakers from Congress, TMC, SP, CPI and CPI(M) said the the raids were nothing short of a brute show of intimidation as well as gross abuse of power.

PTI

Updated:July 11, 2019, 7:37 PM IST
Senior lawyer Indira Jaising. (Twitter/@IJaising)
Senior lawyer Indira Jaising. (Twitter/@IJaising)
New Delhi: Accusing the government of "gross abuse of power" over the CBI raids at the residence of noted lawyer Indira Jaising and offices of Lawyers Collective, a group of opposition MPs on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "halt such act of coercion and intimidation".

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out searches at Jaising's residence and offices of Lawyers Collective, an NGO run by Grover, a noted lawyer, who has been booked by the agency for alleged violations of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) in receiving foreign aid.

The searches took place at the Nizamuddin residence and office of Jaising, the office of the NGO in Jangpura and an office in Mumbai from 5 am, officials said.

"This, latest in a long line of coercion and intimidation of Ms Jaising and Mr Grover, is nothing short of a brute show of intimidation as well as gross abuse of power," the letter signed by Congress, TMC, SP, CPI and CPI(M) MPs said.

It further said that the duo, well known for their "pioneering work" in the field of human rights, had fully cooperated with authorities.

"Despite the show of cooperation, the raids that have taken place today are shocking. We strongly urge the government and authorities to halt such act of coercion and intimidation," it said.

