Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Opposition Seeks Cyber Cell Probe in Maharashtra Budget 'Leak' on Finance Minister's Twitter Account

NCP leader Jayant Patil said in the State Assembly that the budget provisions were known even before the Finance Minister's presentation in the Lower House on Tuesday.

PTI

Updated:June 19, 2019, 3:51 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Opposition Seeks Cyber Cell Probe in Maharashtra Budget 'Leak' on Finance Minister's Twitter Account
File photo of Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. (PTI )
Loading...

Mumbai: Opposition legislators on Wednesday demanded a probe by the cyber cell into the alleged "leak" of Maharashtra budget provisions on Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar's Twitter handle before presentation in the Assembly.

NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) leader Jayant Patil said in the state Assembly that the budget provisions were known outside before the finance minister's presentation in the Lower House on Tuesday. He lamented that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mungantiwar justified the tweets.

Fadnavis and Mungantiwar on Tuesday dismissed the budget "leak" charge, saying the provisions were put out on Twitter 15 minutes after the finance minister began his budget speech in the Assembly.

"This is not justified," Patil said and demanded that the cyber-crime investigation cell probe the alleged leak. To this, Speaker Haribhau Bagade said he would accept the demand for a probe if sufficient proof was submitted.

Earlier, several lawmakers, including NCP's Ajit Pawar, Patil and Dhananjay Munde, held a demonstration over the issue in the state legislature premises. "The government leaked the budget on Twitter even before it was presented before the legislature by Mungantiwar on Tuesday. We are protesting against the government's irresponsible approach. We want a probe into the matter by the cyber cell," Munde said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram