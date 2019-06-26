Take the pledge to vote

'Opposition Should Oppose, Not Obstruct': Top 5 Quotes From PM Modi's Rajya Sabha Speech

The Prime Minister in his speech hit out at the opposition over concerns that have been raised on the Electronic Voting Machines, lynching and National Register of Citizens.

News18.com

Updated:June 26, 2019, 3:43 PM IST
'Opposition Should Oppose, Not Obstruct': Top 5 Quotes From PM Modi's Rajya Sabha Speech
PM Modi in his address also said that it will not be right to blame the entire state of Kharkhan over the lynching.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Rajya Sabha address on Wednesday hit out at the opposition, urging them to "oppose" and not "obstruct". In his speech, he referred to the various concerns that the opposition has raised in the past several months including those on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), deaths by lynching and National Register of Citizens(NRC).

Here are the top five quotes from his address.

1) The government has gotten a mandate to govern and make policy, the opposition had got the mandate to oppose but no one has got a mandate to obstruct.

2) We are all sad about the death mob lynching victim, but is it right to say that everyone in Jharkhand is responsible? They are citizens of this country. The real criminals should be punished.

3) Why can't the Congress take credit for the NRC; it was a part of the Assam Accord that was signed by Rajiv Gandhi. The SC has asked us to carry it forward and we will.

4) There are some who said that this election was a loss for democracy, a loss for the nation. I want to ask them: did the country lose in Wayanad and Rae Bareilly, did the nation lose in Trivandrum. This is arrogance. Is it right to say that the country loses an election if the Congress party does not win them?

5) EVMs are being questioned, this is a new sickness that is spreading. EVMs were brought under the Congress and by its leaders; laws for EVMs were formed under Congress rule and now when they have lost, they blame the EVMs.

