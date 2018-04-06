GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

'Oppressive' Ideology PM Narendra Modi Belongs to Can Never Respect Dalits, Ambedkar: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress president also posted on Twitter a collage of images of alleged desecration of Ambedkar's statues in states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Tamil Nadu.

PTI

Updated:April 6, 2018, 3:25 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Oppressive' Ideology PM Narendra Modi Belongs to Can Never Respect Dalits, Ambedkar: Rahul Gandhi
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his recent remark that no government had honoured Dalit icon BR Ambedkar as the present NDA regime had.

Gandhi charged that the oppressive ideology the prime minister belongs to can never respect Dalits and Ambedkar.

The Congress president also posted on Twitter a collage of images of alleged desecration of Ambedkar's statues in states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Tamil Nadu.

Modi ji, the oppressive ideology you belong to can never respect Dalits and Babasaheb. Some examples of RSS/BJP ideology respecting Babasaheb, he tweeted.

Ambedkar is fondly called Babasaheb by his followers. Addressing an event two days ago, the prime minister had sought to reach out to the Dalit community, saying no regime had honoured B R Ambedkar like his government had and suggested against using Ambedkar's name for political gains.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Aditya Nair
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Salman Khan Convicted in Blackbuck Poaching Case, Gets 5-Year Jail

Salman Khan Convicted in Blackbuck Poaching Case, Gets 5-Year Jail

Recommended For You