1-min read

Contributor Content

Updated:October 10, 2018, 11:57 AM IST
OPSC ASO Recruitment 2018 Begins Today, 500 Assistant Section Officer Jobs, Apply before 9th November 2018
Image for representation.
OPSC ASO Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 500 Assistant Section Officer (ASO) posts has begun on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) –opsc.gov.in. OPSC is inviting applications from Graduates who can speak, read and write Odia language for the post of ASO in Group B of Odisha Secretariat Service under the Home Department. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and submit their online applications on or before 9th November 2018:

How to apply for OPSC ASO Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://opsconline.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on Apply Online given in front of Asst. Section Officer(Advt. No. 10 of 2018-19)
Step 3 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Examination Fee:
Unreserved – Rs.300/- (can be paid till 13th November 2018)
SC/ST/PwD – Nil
OPSC Recruitment 2018 – Vacancy Details:
Unreserved – 266
SEBC – 87
Scheduled Caste – 75
Schedule Tribe – 72

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be a Graduate in any discipline or its equivalent from a recognized University or Institution along with adequate knowledge of computer applications. Candidates must read through the official advertisement given below to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
http://opsconline.gov.in/101819/101819.pdf

Age-Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 32 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.

Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Examination (Objective Type) and Skill Test in Computer (Practical).

Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be placed in the scale of pay of Rs.35,400/- per month in Level 9.

Also Watch

