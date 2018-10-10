English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OPSC ASO Recruitment 2018 Begins Today, 500 Assistant Section Officer Jobs, Apply before 9th November 2018
OPSC is inviting applications from Graduates who can speak, read and write Odia language for the post of ASO in Group B of Odisha Secretariat Service under the Home Department.
Image for representation.
Loading...
OPSC ASO Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 500 Assistant Section Officer (ASO) posts has begun on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) –opsc.gov.in. OPSC is inviting applications from Graduates who can speak, read and write Odia language for the post of ASO in Group B of Odisha Secretariat Service under the Home Department. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and submit their online applications on or before 9th November 2018:
How to apply for OPSC ASO Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://opsconline.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on Apply Online given in front of Asst. Section Officer(Advt. No. 10 of 2018-19)
Step 3 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Examination Fee:
Unreserved – Rs.300/- (can be paid till 13th November 2018)
SC/ST/PwD – Nil
OPSC Recruitment 2018 – Vacancy Details:
Unreserved – 266
SEBC – 87
Scheduled Caste – 75
Schedule Tribe – 72
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be a Graduate in any discipline or its equivalent from a recognized University or Institution along with adequate knowledge of computer applications. Candidates must read through the official advertisement given below to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
http://opsconline.gov.in/101819/101819.pdf
Age-Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 32 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Examination (Objective Type) and Skill Test in Computer (Practical).
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be placed in the scale of pay of Rs.35,400/- per month in Level 9.
How to apply for OPSC ASO Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://opsconline.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on Apply Online given in front of Asst. Section Officer(Advt. No. 10 of 2018-19)
Step 3 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Examination Fee:
Unreserved – Rs.300/- (can be paid till 13th November 2018)
SC/ST/PwD – Nil
OPSC Recruitment 2018 – Vacancy Details:
Unreserved – 266
SEBC – 87
Scheduled Caste – 75
Schedule Tribe – 72
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be a Graduate in any discipline or its equivalent from a recognized University or Institution along with adequate knowledge of computer applications. Candidates must read through the official advertisement given below to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
http://opsconline.gov.in/101819/101819.pdf
Age-Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 32 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Examination (Objective Type) and Skill Test in Computer (Practical).
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be placed in the scale of pay of Rs.35,400/- per month in Level 9.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Meet 1961 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 That Served Indian Army, Now Converted to Electric Bike
- WhatsApp To Put Advertisements In 'Status' Feature For Android
- Bigg Boss 12 Day 24 Written Updates: Surprise Mid-Week Eviction Leaves Contestants in Despair
- Anil Kumble's Gesture to a Fan Who Was Too Scared to Approach Him Shows Why He's a True Champ
- Gold for Archer Harvinder Singh at Asian Para Games
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...