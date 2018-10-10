OPSC ASO Recruitment 2018 Begins Today, 500 Assistant Section Officer Jobs, Apply before 9th November 2018

OPSC ASO Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 500 Assistant Section Officer (ASO) posts has begun on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) –opsc.gov.in. OPSC is inviting applications from Graduates who can speak, read and write Odia language for the post of ASO in Group B of Odisha Secretariat Service under the Home Department. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and submit their online applications on or before 9th November 2018:How to apply for OPSC ASO Recruitment 2018?Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://opsconline.gov.in/Step 2 – Click on Apply Online given in front of Asst. Section Officer(Advt. No. 10 of 2018-19)Step 3 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application processStep 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceUnreserved – Rs.300/- (can be paid till 13th November 2018)SC/ST/PwD – NilOPSC Recruitment 2018 – Vacancy Details:Unreserved – 266SEBC – 87Scheduled Caste – 75Schedule Tribe – 72The applicant must be a Graduate in any discipline or its equivalent from a recognized University or Institution along with adequate knowledge of computer applications. Candidates must read through the official advertisement given below to ascertain their eligibility before applying:http://opsconline.gov.in/101819/101819.pdfThe applicant must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 32 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Examination (Objective Type) and Skill Test in Computer (Practical).The selected candidates will be placed in the scale of pay of Rs.35,400/- per month in Level 9.