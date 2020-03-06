OPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card Issued

New Delhi: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has issued the admit card for its Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Written Examination on March 5. The OPSC Civil Service Admit Card was released by the Odisha Public Service Commission on its official website – opsc.gov.in.

Candidate, who has applied for the examination, can now download their admit cards from the website.

Odisha Civil Service Prelims are scheduled to be held on March 15. The examination will be conducted in five zones – Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur.

Prelims will be conducted in two shifts. The first season will begin at 10.30 am and will go on 12.30 pm, while the second phase will commence at 2.00 pm and end at 4.00 pm

Prelims paper comprises two General Studies Papers. GS 1 will consist of 100 MCQs and GS 2 will have 80 MCQs. GS 2 is qualifying in nature. Candidates will have to obtain at least 33 percent of marks in it. Once they pass the GS 2 paper, only will then be GS 1 paper be evaluated.

OPSC will fill up a total of 153 vacancies through the exams on the posts of Grade A and Grade B. Once the applicants qualify the prelims stage, they will be required to write Mains and appear in Personal Interview. Then the final merit list of successful candidates will be published by the commission on its official website.

Once the aspirants download the admit card, they should carefully read the guidelines and instructions given on the card and strictly follow them.

Admit card will carry the date, time and venue of the examination.

How to download OPSC prelims admit card:

Step 1) Visit the official website.i.e.opsc.gov.in.

Step 2) Tap on OPSC Civil Service Prelims 2020 Admit Card Download Link showing on the homepage

Step 3) Enter the Registration Number and Date of Birth and then click on the submit button

Step 4) OPSC Civil Service Prelims 2020 Admit Card will be displayed

Step 5) Download OPSC Civil Service Prelims 2020 Admit Card and save for future reference

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.