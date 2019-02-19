English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam Results Announced @opsc.gov.in. How to Check
The OPSC OJS Prelims examination has been cleared by 513 candidates who are now eligible for the OJS Mains written exam. The OPSC OJS Main examination will be held on April 7, 2019.
OPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam Results | The Odisha Public Service Commission or the OPSC announce the provisional result for OJS prelims exam. The OPSC declared the OJS prelims exam results on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission at opsc.gov.in.
The OPSC OJS Prelims examination was conducted on January 13.
How to Download Odisha OPSC Prelims Result
Step 1. Visit the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in
Step 2. Click on the link that says ‘Roll list of provisionally qualified candidates for OJS Main’
Step 3. After you click on the link, you will be redirected to a new page
Step 4. A PDF will open. Find your roll number and candidates must download it for future reference.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
