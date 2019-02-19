LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
OPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam Results Announced @opsc.gov.in. How to Check

Updated:February 19, 2019, 6:29 PM IST
OPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam Results | The Odisha Public Service Commission or the OPSC announce the provisional result for OJS prelims exam. The OPSC declared the OJS prelims exam results on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission at opsc.gov.in.

The OPSC OJS Prelims examination was conducted on January 13.

The OPSC OJS Prelims examination has been cleared by 513 candidates who are now eligible for the OJS Mains written exam. The OPSC OJS Main examination will be held on April 7, 2019.

How to Download Odisha OPSC Prelims Result

Step 1. Visit the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the link that says ‘Roll list of provisionally qualified candidates for OJS Main’

Step 3. After you click on the link, you will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. A PDF will open. Find your roll number and candidates must download it for future reference.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
