OPSC Recruitment 2018: 61 Dental Surgeon Posts, Apply from 12th September 2018

The application process for the recruitment of Dental Surgeon in Group A (Jr) is scheduled to begin on 12th September 2018 and conclude on 11th October 2018, next month.

Contributor Content

Updated:September 5, 2018, 6:05 PM IST
Image for representational purposes. (Reuters)
OPSC Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 61 vacancies for the post of Dental Surgeon has been released by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on its official website – opsc.gov.in.

The application process for the recruitment of Dental Surgeon in Group A (Jr) is scheduled to begin on 12th September 2018 and conclude on 11th October 2018, next month. Interested and eligible candidates must keep a close tab on the official website and register online once the online application process begins.

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess Bachelors Degree in Dental Surgery (BDS) or equivalent degree from a Medical College or Institution recognized by Dental Council of India (DCI) and must possess a registration certificate under the Dentist Act-1948.
Applicants must download the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility.
http://opsc.gov.in/Admin/ContAttach/061819.pdf

Age Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 32 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement above.

Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.15,600 - Rs.39,100 with Grade pay of Rs.5400 as per 6th Pay Commission with usual DA and other allowances.

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their Career Marks (30%) and Written Examination (70%).

Place of Examination:
The Written Examination will be organized at Cuttack only and the examination dates/schedule will be announced later by the Odisha Public Service Commission.
