OPSC Recruitment 2018: 87 Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Posts for ST Candidates, Apply From June 20

OPSC Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 87 vacancies for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, Class 2, Group ‘B’ for Scheduled Tribe candidates has been released on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission, Odisha - opsc.gov.in The application process is scheduled to begin on 20th June 2018 and conclude on 19th July 2018.The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree in Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science or its equivalent qualification obtained from any recognized Universities in India.Applicants must download the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility.The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 32 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement above.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.9,300 - Rs.34,800 with Grade pay of Rs.4600.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Examination and Viva Voce Test.The Written Examination will be organized at Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, the examination dates will be announced later by the Odisha Public Service Commission.