OPTCL Odisha Power Recruitment 2018: 100 MT-Electrical Posts, Apply before 27th September 2018

OPTCL Odisha Power Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 100 vacancies for the post of Management Trainee (MT) – Electrical has begun on the official website of Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) – optcl.co.in. The Odisha Power Corporation is inviting applications from young, dynamic and committed Electrical or Electrical & Electronics Engineering Graduates to serve as Management Trainees for a period of three years after the completion of training period of one year. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 27th September 2018:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.optcl.co.in Step 2 – Click on Recruitment of Management Trainee (Electrical)Step 3 – Click on Online RegistrationStep 4 – Again click on Online Registration for MTStep 5 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application processStep 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceGeneral/SEBC – Rs.1000SC/ST/PwD – Rs.500The applicant must possess a Degree in Electrical or Electrical & Electronics Engineering with minimum 60% marks in aggregate for General and 50% marks for SC/ST/PwD candidates.Candidates must refer to the official notification given below to ascertain their eligibility before applying:The applicants should fall in the age bracket of 21-32 years as on 1st August 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly stipend of Rs.24,000 during the one-year training period, and upon successful completion they will be placed as Assistant Manager (Electrical) in the pay matrix of Rs.56,100-1,77,500.Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Computer Based Test (CBT) and Personal Interview.