Orange Alert in Delhi Over Severe Heatwave; Respite For Capital, Punjab & UP Likely from June 10

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said issued an ‘orange alert’ for a severe heatwave in Delhi and neighbouring states including Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The weather department had already issued a yellow alert in the national capital for Monday as the mercury stayed above the 45-degree Celsius mark in many areas.

“Orange alert in Delhi. Severe heatwave from June 4 in Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, UP and parts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan. Temperature varying between 44°-47°C shall continue for four more days. We advise people to venture out carefully as the heat spell is very severe,” RK Jenamani, senior scientist at IMD said, according to Hindustan Times.

The IMD scientist also said that the monsoon was yet to enter the northern part of the country. “We are monitoring. Monsoons in Delhi are still far,” he said.

Meanwhile, the capital has been experiencing a spell of heatwave in the last two days. On Sunday, the maximum temperature settled at 46.4 degrees, five notches above normal, at Najafgarh, making it the hottest place in the capital.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) uses four colour codes for weather warnings — green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (climate change and meteorology), Skymet Weather, attributed the heatwave spell to the lack of strong western disturbances and incessant hot and dry westerly winds. He said a fresh western disturbance may induce a cyclonic circulation over Punjab and Haryana which would lead to intermittent pre-monsoon activity in Haryana, Punjab, north Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh from June 10.

The IMD also predicted an increase in rainfall over the northeast and southern peninsula from Tuesday. “In the northeastern parts, heavy rainfall is expected. Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh have been issued warnings,” Jenamani added.

The maximum temperature in the capital may drop to 40-41 degrees Celsius by Friday. “With the monsoon expected to cover eastern India by June 15, easterly winds will bring in moisture and intensify pre-monsoon activity in northwest India,” he said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.