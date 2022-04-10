Orange Alert Issued as Delhi Sizzles in Heatwave; City Records Hottest April Day in 5 Years

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert for Delhi for Sunday as the severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue to prevail over the city.

According to the IMD, Delhi, at a sizzling 42.4 degree Celsius, recorded its hottest April day in five years on Saturday. Previously, the national capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.2 degree Celsius on April 21, 2017.

Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature for the month was recorded on April 29, 1941 at 45.6 degree Celsius.

In its warning, the weather department said that this is for the first time in 72 years that Delhi has recorded such a high temperature in the first half of April.

The maximum temperature on Friday was recorded at 41.6 degree Celsius at the Safdarjung monitoring station.

Gurugram on the other hand recorded a maximum temperature of 44.5 degree Celsius, 10 degrees above average, and very close to the all-time high maximum temperature of 44.8 degrees Celsius that was recorded on April 28, 1979 in Gurugram.

Advertisement

In Haryana’s Faridabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 45.2 degrees Celsius.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.