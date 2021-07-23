Orange Alert Issued as Heavy Rain Expected in Himachal Pradesh For Next Six Days

Himachal Pradesh will be lashed with heavy to very heavy rain from July 26 onwards, as per an official from the Meteorological Centre in Shimla. The Met department predicted that as the monsoon is very active in the state very rainfall will continue in the state for next six consecutive days from July 26.

The weather department has issued an alert for heavy rainfall on July 25 and 26. A yellow alert has been issued for July 25 while an orange alert has been issued for July 26. Not only this, there is a forecast of even more rains for the rest of the month. The prediction of the weather agency has left people in a state of panic who are already witnessing heavy rain and cloudburst in some places. Shimla saw 23 mm of rain on Thursday, while the district of Chamba had as many as three routes blocked and waterlogged.

Due to a landslide, six roads were blocked in Bilaspur district. Thursday recorded the maximum of 55 mm of rain and the maximum temperature was still less than 2 degrees below normal range.

Monsoon has hit the state in two spells and wreaked havoc on life and livelihood. People have lost their close ones and even houses were washed away due to the intense spells of rains. It seems as if the situation will remain bleak for the rest of the month as per the forecast.

