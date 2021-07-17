Orange Alert Issued For Eight Himachal Pradesh Districts From July 18 To 20

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rain from July 18 to 20 in various districts of Himachal Pradesh. The department has issued an orange alert for eight districts including Bilaspur, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts. A yellow alert has been issued for Una district. The warnings have been issued by the IMD at a time when heavy rain has created havoc in the state and caused damage in many districts including landslides and flooding.

IMD has issued a yellow warning for heavy rains, thunderstorms and lightning in the plains, low hills, and middle hills of the state.

The yellow alert issued by IMD suggests that the bad weather could change for the worse, causing disruption in day-to-day activities. The orange alert warns people of extremely bad weather causing various disruptions including power cuts. Earlier the IMD in its forecast for the month of July said that most parts of the country will receive rainfall this month.

On Friday, many areas of the state including Mandi, Shimla, Palampur, Nahan, Mandi and Dalhousie received rain. The state highway that connects Gramphu to Kaza remained closed for 15 hours due to landslides in Kinnaur after heavy rainfall.

However, Una district witnessed the highest temperature in the state at 36 degrees Celsius. At the same time, the lowest temperature of 12 degrees Celsius has been recorded in Keylong, the administrative centre of the Lahaul and Spiti district.

After heavy rainfall on July 12 in Himachal Pradesh, a total of 13 people have lost their lives including four in the last 24 hours. The livelihood of the residents has been affected and people have also been shifted to safer places after rainwater entered their houses in low-lying areas.

