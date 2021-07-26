Orange Alert Issued in Himachal Pradesh Till July 30, People Advised to be Indoors

The weather department has issued an orange alert in Himachal Pradesh from July 26 onwards. The orange alert basically implies the chances of heavy rainfall and its associated impacts. The warning is an alert for people to be prepared for the adverse weather conditions that are likely to follow in the coming week. State capital Shimla has been witnessing rain and fog since Monday morning. The poor weather condition in Himachal has created troubles for the locals. Many people are facing hardships in commuting as various roads are blocked due to landslides caused by heavy rain.

The authorities have advised people to stay away from rivers, drains and areas where chances of landslides are high. They have also assured people that a disaster response team is ready for such situations. People have been informed to make sure that they stock up sufficient supplies so that they do not have to step out unnecessarily. The government has urged people to stay indoors as much as possible.

The state has been witnessing heavy rain for the last two weeks because of which there have been many landslides in the region. Tourist areas including Manali too were also severely impacted due to the heavy rains. On Sunday, at least nine people were killed and three were severely injured after a rockslide in Kinnaur district. All of them were on their way to Chitkul from Sangla. The victims have been reported to be from Rajasthan and Delhi-NCR.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took cognisance of the incident and announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased. He has also announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here