‘Order’ Around: Punjab Cops Launch ‘Ops Seal’ to Keep Eye on Entry, Exit Points Amid Criticism

Amid attack from the opposition over the “deteriorating” law and order situation, the Punjab Police on Sunday carried out a special operation, ‘Ops Seal’, to crack down on anti-social elements and gangsters.

As part of the operation, all vehicles entering the border state were checked, with Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav supervising it.

Officials said that nakas, involving 1600 police personnel, were set up under the supervision of inspectors/DSPs at all 131 entry and exit points of 10 districts, which share boundaries with Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Haryana. The 10 inter-state border districts include Pathankot, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Fazilka, Ropar, SAS Nagar, Patiala, Sangrur, Mansa, Hoshiarpur and Bathinda.

The operation was conducted in a synchronised manner from 8am to 2pm and all senior superintendents of police (SSPs) were asked to mobilise a maximum number of officers and manpower for this operation to lay strong ‘nakas’ at sealing points under the supervision of gazetted officers and SHOs.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said the objective of this operation was to check illegal drug trafficking and illicit liquor smuggling, besides movement of gangsters and anti-social elements.

He said during the operation, a thorough search of suspected vehicles/persons was done, while ensuring minimum inconvenience to the general public. “We had strictly instructed all the police personnel to deal with every commuter in a friendly and polite manner, while checking their vehicle during the course of this operation,” he added.

The ADGP said 6,378 vehicles entering the state were checked, of which 366 were challaned and 32 were impounded. The police have also registered 33 first information reports (FIRs) and arrested three proclaimed offenders. Apart from this, the police teams have recovered 70 kg poppy husk, 1 kg charas, 110 g heroin and ₹1 lakh in drug money.

