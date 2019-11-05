Take the pledge to vote

Order of No Coercive Action Against Lawyers Not to be Applicable to Subsequent Incidents: Centre Tells HC

The Centre's plea assumes significance as after the November 3 order, an on-duty policeman and a civilian were allegedly thrashed by advocates outside Saket Court on Monday and on Tuesday.

PTI

Updated:November 5, 2019, 5:35 PM IST
Order of No Coercive Action Against Lawyers Not to be Applicable to Subsequent Incidents: Centre Tells HC
A police vehicle that was burnt down during clashes between lawyers and police at the Tis Hazari Court on Saturday.

New Delhi: The Centre Tuesday rushed to the Delhi High Court urging that its order for no coercive action against advocates, passed on Sunday following the lawyers-police clash at Tis Hazari Courts Complex, should not be applicable on the subsequent incidents.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice and sought response of the Bar Council of India, the apex body of lawyers, and several other bar associations of national capital on the Centre's plea.

The Centre's plea assumes significance as after the November 3 order, an on-duty policeman and a civilian were allegedly thrashed by advocates outside Saket Court on Monday and on Tuesday, two separate FIRs were lodged by the police in this regard.

Some of the lawyers associations also approached the high court seeking ban on the media from showing videos of the recent incidents saying they could worsen the situation. The bench declined to pass any interim order and said the matter would be heard in detail on Wednesday.

The Centre, in its application, has urged the court to clarify that its November 3 order creates no impediment in taking action against any further illegalities.

The tension between police personnel and lawyers had been building up since Saturday, when a clash over a parking dispute injured at least 20 security personnel and several advocates.

