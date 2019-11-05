Order of No Coercive Action Against Lawyers Not to be Applicable to Subsequent Incidents: Centre Tells HC
The Centre's plea assumes significance as after the November 3 order, an on-duty policeman and a civilian were allegedly thrashed by advocates outside Saket Court on Monday and on Tuesday.
A police vehicle that was burnt down during clashes between lawyers and police at the Tis Hazari Court on Saturday.
New Delhi: The Centre Tuesday rushed to the Delhi High Court urging that its order for no coercive action against advocates, passed on Sunday following the lawyers-police clash at Tis Hazari Courts Complex, should not be applicable on the subsequent incidents.
A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice and sought response of the Bar Council of India, the apex body of lawyers, and several other bar associations of national capital on the Centre's plea.
The Centre's plea assumes significance as after the November 3 order, an on-duty policeman and a civilian were allegedly thrashed by advocates outside Saket Court on Monday and on Tuesday, two separate FIRs were lodged by the police in this regard.
Some of the lawyers associations also approached the high court seeking ban on the media from showing videos of the recent incidents saying they could worsen the situation. The bench declined to pass any interim order and said the matter would be heard in detail on Wednesday.
The Centre, in its application, has urged the court to clarify that its November 3 order creates no impediment in taking action against any further illegalities.
The tension between police personnel and lawyers had been building up since Saturday, when a clash over a parking dispute injured at least 20 security personnel and several advocates.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena's Cryptic Tweet Post Eviction Fuels up Secret Room Rumours
- 'Don't Touch Me, I'm Celebrity': Twitter Mocks Ranu Mondal for 'Misbehaving' with Fan
- Jadon Sancho and...? Chelsea's January Wishlist Revealed If Transfer Ban is Lifted
- Want to Protect Your Child From The 999 AQI Air? Here Are Some Air Purifiers
- Warning Graphic Visuals! Andre Gomes Suffers Horror Ankle Injury, Son Heung-min Sees Red Card in Tears | WATCH