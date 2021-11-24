Order on Liquor Discount to Those Taking Second Covid-19 Vaccine Jab Withdrawn in MP's Mandsaur

After drawing criticism from politicians and social media users, the authorities in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district have withdrawn the order offering a 10 per cent discount on country liquor to people who take the second COVID-19 vaccine jab on Wednesday, an official said. Earlier on Tuesday, district excise officer Anil Sachan had issued an order stating that three liquor shops in Mandsaur city will offer a 10 per cent discount on country liquor to people who complete their vaccination on Wednesday. Sachan on Wednesday morning said the directives in this regard have been withdrawn. The order was aimed at helping vaccination work in the region, he added. The order drew criticism from BJP MLA from Mandsaur Yashpal Singh Sisodiya, who said it was not proper.

Sisodia in a tweet had said that this was not a decision taken by the state government, and it will encourage people to consume liquor. The order had stated that a 10 per cent discount will be given on the purchase of country liquor at three shops in Sitamau Fatak, Bhuniakhedi and Old Bus Stand.

The Madhya Pradesh government organised a mega campaign on Wednesday to cover more population under its coronavirus vaccination programme.

