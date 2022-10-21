CHANGE LANGUAGE
Delhi CM Kejriwal Orders Officials to Ensure Yamuna Not Polluted During Chhath

PTI

Last Updated: October 21, 2022, 14:37 IST

New Delhi, India

Kejriwal said orders have been given to all officers that all arrangements are made to ensure that the Yamuna is not polluted. (PTI Photo)

Chhath will be celebrated on October 30 and 31. It involves the offering of "arghya" to the Sun god by fasting women in knee-deep water

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said officials had been directed to ensure that the Yamuna was not polluted during Chhath. “Chhath Puja will be celebrated like before on the ghats of the Yamuna. Orders have been given to all officers that all arrangements are made to ensure that the Yamuna is not polluted,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Chhath will be celebrated on October 30 and 31. It involves the offering of “arghya” to the Sun god by fasting women in knee-deep water. The festival is hugely popular among Purvanchalis living in Delhi.

