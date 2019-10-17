Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Orders to JNUSU to Vacate Office an Attempt to 'Suppress' Elected Student Body: CPI(M)

The CPI(M) politburo said that under the present government all central educational institutions were subject to 'regimentation' and academic freedom and democratic rights under 'assault'.

PTI

Updated:October 17, 2019, 1:56 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Orders to JNUSU to Vacate Office an Attempt to 'Suppress' Elected Student Body: CPI(M)
File Photo of Jawaharlal Nehru University.

New Delhi: Accusing the Jawaharlal Nehru University of targeting students, the CPI(M) on Thursday said that asking the students' union to vacate their offices in the varsity premises was an attempt to "suppress" the newly-elected body.

The CPI(M) politburo alleged that under the present government all central educational institutions were subject to "regimentation" and academic freedom and democratic rights under "assault".

Dean of Students Professor Umesh Kadam had on Tuesday sent a notice to the JNU students' union asking them to vacate their offices. The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Wednesday said it will not vacate its office.

"This is the latest and flagrant attempt to suppress the elected student body. The university authorities had refused to notify the Union for the previous year 2018-19 too. This is being done despite the judicial scrutiny which legitimised the election to the JNU Students Union this year, where students have participated in very large numbers," the CPI(M) politburo said.

"All this is part of efforts to stop all democratic activity on the campus. Students and teachers are being targeted for standing up for their rights," it added.

The party demanded that the order to vacate the students' union office be withdrawn. The university should notify the new students' union and not hinder its functioning, it said in a statement.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram